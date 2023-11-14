OHSAA announces football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday afternoon the football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 24.

The first four rounds of the playoffs follow the regional brackets, while the OHSAA then determines the state semifinal brackets.

The geography of the four state semifinalists in each division is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the pairings.

Those neutral locations receive a hosting stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials.

The state finals are scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The OHSAA is on record saying it wants to continue the state football finals in Canton beyond this season.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

All semifinal games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. The OHSAA has listed the designated home team region first. The first pairing listed will be the designated home team in the state championship game.

Division I State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 2 vs. Region 4 at TBA

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at TBA

Division I Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 1 - 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (9-3) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Region 2 - 6 Dublin Coffman (9-3) vs. 12 Springfield (8-5) at Hilliard Darby High School

Region 3 - 2 Hilliard Bradley (12-1) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4 - 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (11-2) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-4) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

Division II – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at TBA

Region 5 vs. Region 6 at TBA

Division II Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 5 - 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium

Region 6 - 1 Avon (13-0) vs. 3 Medina Highland (11-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 7 - 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (10-3) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8 - 1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (12-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division III – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 9 vs. Region 10 at TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at TBA

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 9 - 1 Youngstown Ursulina (13-0) vs. 7 Chardon (10-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10 - 1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 11 - 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 7 Bellefontaine (11-2) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 12 - 1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 6 Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 13 vs. Region 14 at TBA

Region 15 vs. Region 16 at TBA

Division IV Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 13 - 1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium

Region 14 - 1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15 - 1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Thornville Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 16 - 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 17 vs. Region 19 at TBA

Region 18 vs. Region 20 at TBA

Division V Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 17 - 1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 18 - 1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 19 - 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

Region 20 - 1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium

Division VI – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at TBA

Region 22 vs. Region 24 at TBA

Division VI Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 21 - 1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22 - 1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23 - 1 Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24 - 2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Friday, Nov. 24

Region 26 vs. Region 28 at TBA

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at TBA

Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 17

Region 25 - 1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 26 - 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27 - 1 Reedsville Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium

Region 28 - 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter