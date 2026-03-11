Covington Catholic High School basketball team wins Ninth Region championship

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — The Covington Catholic basketball team earned quite a dominant performance Tuesday night in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Ninth Region final.

The Colonels defeated Ryle 82-51 at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. CovCath won its seventh regional title in the past 13 seasons including its first region championship since 2022.

“It’s just really cool to give back to a place that has done so much for me and my family,” said CovCath coach Jake Thelen, a 2011 CovCath graduate. “It’s awesome for these guys to experience something like this. They put in so much work all year. Our preparation has been so good. They’ve been so dialed in.”

CovCath advances to the UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena next week.

The Colonels (31-2) are scheduled to play Louisville St. Xavier (26-7) at 11 a.m. March 18 in Lexington.

“We’ll take tomorrow off and then we’ll get ready for St. X on Thursday,” Thelen said.

CovCath was never threatened Tuesday night in the second meeting of the season with Ryle.

Senior guard Athens McGillis scored a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists and two steals Tuesday night. Senior forward Donovan Bradshaw scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds and five steals. Senior guard Cash Harney scored 15 points and had five assists.

“All of our guys are so unselfish,” Thelen said. “Every single person.”

CovCath jumped out to an 11-4 advantage early in the first quarter. CovCath, ranked No. 1 in Kentucky by MaxPreps, led by 33 points at one point (77-44) in the second half.

“The fast start was huge,” Thelen said. “It was actually our first point of keys to the game was coming out to a fast start. A team like Ryle – if you give them life – they’re really good.”

Ryle, which made its first region final since 2002, was led by junior guard Holden Smith who had 18 points. Senior guard AJ Davis (10 points and six rebounds) and junior Grace Nsuti (10 points and nine rebounds) also led the Raiders (23-9).

Thelen said Tuesday night was. yet another step in what the Colonels hope is a special journey to Lexington.

“If I could coach this team for the rest of my life I would honestly,” Thelen said. “They’re a pleasure to be around every day. They never complain. They just go out and do what they’re supposed to do.”

