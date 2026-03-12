Purcell Marian girls basketball team completes season as a Division IV state semifinalist

DAYTON, Ohio — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team completed its season as a Division IV state semifinalist on Thursday afternoon.

Shaker Heights Laurel defeated Purcell Marian 56-54 in overtime in a Division IV state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian junior center Samaya Wilkins scored 17 points to go along with 17 rebounds to help lead the Cavaliers (22-7). Junior guard Layla Claxton scored 10 points and had five rebounds.

Purcell Marian led the rebounding advantage 39-27, points in the paint and in second chance and bench scoring. However, Laurel senior guard Tristan Williams made a spin-around floater to give the Gators the game-winning advantage in overtime. Williams scored a game-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

“What an amazing game,” Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said. “You’ve got to give it (Laurel) Coach (David) Meyer. Tristan — she made a heck of a shot to finish the game off. We had a chance and they did a great job of defending what we were trying to get. Again, what a phenomenal game from start to finish.”

In a game that was close throughout the day’s opening contest at UD Arena, Purcell Marian led 27-25 at halftime, but Laurel outscored Purcell Marian 14-11 in the fourth quarter.

Purcell Marian had a final possession in overtime but could not attempt a shot.

Mosley told the Cavaliers he was proud of the team’s effort all season.

“We battled a lot of adversity this year,” Mosley said. “We hade Nakiah (sophomore guard Nakiah Mejia) — she went out with a back injury. Had to miss 12 or 13 straight games. Our freshman point guard — she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). We just battled a lot of adversity. But the girls never made an excuse. … Just the fight that our girls had the entire year is what I’m most proud of.”

Purcell Marian made its sixth consecutive state Final Four this week. Purcell Marian won the 2025 Division III state title. Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

Purcell Marian is one of three Greater Cincinnati girls basketball teams in the OHSAA state Final Four this week.

Princeton (22-4) plays Wadsworth (24-2) in a Division I state semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at UD Arena.

In Division II, Mount Notre Dame (25-0) plays Sunbury Big Walnut (23-4) in a state semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday at Vandalia Butler.

In Kentucky, Simon Kenton (32-2) plays a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday in the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. Simon Kenton defeated Ashland Blazer 70-61 Thursday afternoon.

Notre Dame Academy advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal after a 77-38 win over Pikeville Wednesday night.

The Pandas (25-7) play Taylor County (28-6) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter