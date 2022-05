Ohio high school spring sports season enters the final home stretch

CINCINNATI — With just three weeks remaining in the Ohio high school spring sports season, the road to the state tournament starts this week.

The first of five Ohio High School Athletic Association spring state tournaments begins Friday with the 102nd boys tennis state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Softball, lacrosse and track and field will enter regional tournaments this week. The baseball district tournament finals is also this week, as well as boys volleyball regional tournaments.

In softball, Oak Hills plays Mercy McAuley at Wright State University 2 p.m. Tuesday in a Division I regional semifinal. Greater Miami Conference opponents Mason and Lakota West play in the second semifinal 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The winners play in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday at the same location.

In boys lacrosse, Loveland plays host to Springboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Division I regional semifinal. St. Xavier plays host to Mason at the same time. The regional final is 6 p.m. Friday at a location to be determined.

In Division II, Region 8, Mariemont hosts Fenwick at 6 p.m. Monday while Anderson hosts Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at 7 p.m. The regional final is Thursday night.

In girls lacrosse, Walnut Hills plays at Sycamore at 6 p.m. Monday. Kings travels to nearby Mason at the same time. The regional final is 6 p.m. Wednesday at a location to be determined.

In Division II, Turpin will play at Mariemont at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wyoming will host Cincinnati Hills League rival Indian Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The regional final is 6 p.m. Thursday at a location to be determined.

2022 Softball Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First.

Division I

Region 1 – Youngstown



Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. North Canton Hoover at Youngstown State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

Austintown Fitch vs. Brecksville Broadview Heights at Youngstown State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Youngstown State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Gibsonburg



North Ridgeville vs. Avon at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Holland Springfield vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Gibsonburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Centerburg



Pataskala Watkins Memorial vs. Marysville at Centerburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Centerburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4 – Dayton



Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. Cincinnati Oak Hills at Wright State University, 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West at Wright State University, 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron



Region 3 vs. Region 2, Thurs., June 2, 3 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 4, Thurs., June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 4, 1 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Macedonia



Wooster Triway vs. Canfield at Nordonia High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Mogadore Field vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Nordonia High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Nordonia High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6 – New Riegel



Lexington vs. Bryan at New Riegel High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Norton at New Riegel High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at New Riegel High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Pickerington



New Concord John Glenn vs. Thornville Sheridan at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Heath vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 8 – Mason



Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. Springfield Shawnee at Mason High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Greenville vs. Springfield Kenton Ridge at Mason High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron



Region 7 vs. Region 5, Thurs., June 2, 10 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 4, 10 a.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Ravenna



Massillon Tuslaw vs. Canfield South Range at Ravenna High School, Wed., at 1 p.m.

West Salem Northwestern vs. Youngstown Ursuline at Ravenna High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ravenna High School, Fri., 4 p.m.

Region 10 – Elida



Defiance Tinora vs. Cardington-Lincoln at Elida High School, Wed., 6:30 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Castalia Margaretta at Elida High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Chillicothe



Portsmouth West vs. Crooksville at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., at 2 p.m.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Sat., Noon

Region 12 – Centerville



Casstown Miami East vs. Carlisle at Centerville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Fredericktown at Centerville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron



Region 9 vs. Region 12, Fri., June 3, 3 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Fri., June 3, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 4, 7 p.m.



Division IV

Region 13 – Strongsville



Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Vienna Mathews at Strongsville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol at Strongsville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Strongsville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Clyde



West Unity Hilltop vs. Haviland Wayne Trace at Clyde High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Sycamore Mohawk at Clyde High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Pickerington



Danville vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

South Webster vs. Strasburg-Franklin at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 16 – Clayton



Howard East Knox vs. Russia at Northmont High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Bradford vs. Mechanicsburg at Northmont High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Northmont High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron



Region 16 vs. Region 15, Fri., June 3, 10 a.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 14, Fri., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 4, 4 p.m.

2022 Boys Lacrosse Regional Pairings — Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Division I

Region 1



Avon at Dublin Jerome, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy at Powell Olentangy Liberty, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 2



Massillon Jackson at Cleveland St. Ignatius, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Hudson at North Canton Hoover, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 3



Worthington Kilbourne at Upper Arlington, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Davidson, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 4



Springboro at Loveland, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Mason at St. Xavier, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

at Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Regional Final: Friday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Boys Division I State Tournament



Semifinal: Region 1 vs. Region 2, Wednesday, June 1, at 6:00 p.m., site TBD

Semifinal: Region 4 vs. Region 3, Wednesday, June 1, at 6:00 p.m., site TBD

State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5



Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Toledo St. John’s, Monday at 6 p.m.

Rocky River at Toledo Ottawa Hills, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 6



Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Chagrin Falls, Monday at 6 p.m.

Chagrin Falls Kenston at Huntington Valley University School, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 7



Columbus Bishop Watterson at Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Monday at 6 p.m.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin at Gahanna Columbus Academy, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 8



Fenwick at Mariemont , Monday at 6 p.m.

at , Monday at 6 p.m. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at Anderson , Monday at 7 p.m.

at , Monday at 7 p.m. Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Boys Division II State Tournament



Semifinal: Region 5 vs. Region 6, Tuesday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m., site TBD

Semifinal: Region 8 vs. Region 7, Tuesday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m., site TBD

State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

2022 Girls Lacrosse Regional Pairings — Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Division I

Region 1



Medina at Powell Olentangy Liberty, Monday at 6 p.m.

Strongsville at New Albany, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Wednesday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 2



Avon at Massillon Jackson, Monday at 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy at Hudson, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Wednesday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 3



Hilliard Darby at Upper Arlington, Monday at 6 p.m.

Springboro at Dublin Coffman, Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Wednesday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 4



Walnut Hills at Sycamore , Monday at 6 p.m.

at , Monday at 6 p.m. Kings at Mason , Monday at 6 p.m.

at , Monday at 6 p.m. Regional Final: Wednesday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Girls Division I State Tournament



Semifinal: Region 1 vs. Region 2, Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., site TBD

Semifinal: Region 4 vs. Region 3, Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., site TBD

State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m.

Division II

Region 5



Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy at Rocky River, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bay Village at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 6



Chardon at Chagrin Falls, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Chagrin Falls Kenston at Canfield, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 7



Worthington Kilbourne at Columbus Bishop Watterson, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Granville at Gahanna Columbus Academy, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Region 8



Turpin at Mariemont , Tuesday at 7 p.m.

at , Tuesday at 7 p.m. Indian Hill at Wyoming , Tuesday at 6 p.m.

at , Tuesday at 6 p.m. Regional Final: Thursday at 6 p.m., site TBD

Girls Division II State Tournament



Semifinal: Region 5 vs. Region 6, Wednesday June 1 , at 6 p.m. site TBD

at 6 p.m. site TBD Semifinal: Region 8 vs. Region 7, Wednesday June 1 , at 6 p.m. site TBD

at 6 p.m. site TBD State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

