Ohio, Northern Kentucky high school football playoff scores

CINCINNATI — We're one step closer to crowning state champions in Canton as seven schools in the Greater Cincinnati area are competing in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional finals this week.

WCPO's Game of the Week is a matchup between Lakota West (13-0) and Moeller (12-1). The game is taking place in a neutral site at Princeton High School in Sharonville.

It's Lakota West's third consecutive trip to the regional finals as the team is 13-0 for the first time in program history.

No. 1 seed Moeller were crowned the GCL SOuth champions, and the team has only lost to Lakewood St. Edward by 6 points in mid-October.

Crews will also be at the Kings vs. Anderson, which is being played in Mason.

Other than the games in Ohio, crews will cover Shelby Valley vs. Beechwood, Roncalli vs. East Central, Monrovia vs. Lawrenceburg and more.

WCPO will air highlights from all of tonight's game on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11 p.m.

Find a full list of games below:

