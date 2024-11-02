Ohio high school football playoffs look ahead to regional quarterfinal round

CINCINNATI — Next week’s Ohio high school football regional quarterfinals will certainly include some intriguing matchups unlike most of Friday’s 27 first-round games in Greater Cincinnati.

There was little drama during the first round for several teams.

In Division I, Region 4, top-seeded Moeller defeated Sycamore 63-7. It was the first time Moeller scored 60-plus points in a game since a 68-7 win over Lafayette (Lexington, Ky.) on Sept. 13, 2019.

Moeller (10-1) plays host to Lakota East (8-3) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 8 at Mount St. Joseph University. Lakota East defeated visiting West Clermont 42-28 in the first round in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

Princeton, the No. 4 seed, defeated visiting No. 13 seed Fairfield 48-7. The Vikings (9-2) play host to Hamilton (9-2) Nov. 8. This is a rematch of the Week 6 Greater Miami Conference game in which Hamilton won 34-0 at Princeton.

Hamilton’s nine wins are the most in a season for the Big Blue since 1997 when the program won 10 games that year.

Princeton, which is making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance, has won five consecutive games.

Lakota West, the No. 2 seed, plays host to No. 7 Elder Nov. 8.

This is the third consecutive season the Firebirds and Panthers are meeting in the playoffs. It’s the second straight season the teams are meeting in the regional quarterfinal.

Lakota West defeated Walnut Hills 49-0 Friday night. It is the eighth consecutive win for the Firebirds. Elder defeated visiting Mason 28-3. The Panthers improved to 17-0 all-time in the postseason at home.

St. Xavier, the No. 6 seed, plays at No. 3 Winton Woods Nov. 8.

Winton Woods defeated Little Miami 35-0. St. X defeated Milford 41-0.

In Division I, Region 2, Lebanon defeated visiting Clayton Northmont 42-21 as the Warriors captured their first playoff win since 2002.

Lebanon (6-4), the No. 6 seed, will play host to No. 14 Dublin Coffman (3-8) on Nov. 8. Dublin Coffman defeated No. 3 Galloway Westland 49-42.

In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson defeated Edgewood 78-7. The Raptors (11-0) play host to Vandalia Butler (9-2) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 8.

Badin defeated Trotwood-Madison 14-12. Badin (9-2) plays host to Mount Healthy (9-2) next week. Mount Healthy defeated Aiken 26-20 Friday night.

La Salle, the No. 2 seed, plays host to Kings. The Lancers defeated Monroe Friday night. Kings defeated Withrow.

Harrison defeated Troy 43-7. The Wildcats will play at Xenia Nov. 8.

In Division IV, Region 16, Taft plays host to Brookville Nov. 8 at a time to be determined.

This story will continue to be updated with more matchups as the night goes on.

Other Friday night results

Division III, Region 12

No. 11 Celina (6-4) at No. 6 McNicholas (8-2) --- McNicholas won 35-3

No. 10 Wilmington (6-4) at No. 7 Batavia (8-2) - Wilmington won 38-35.

Division IV, Region 16

No. 16 Roger Bacon (6-4) at No. 1 Clinton-Massie (8-2) ---- Clinton-Massie won 41-7

No. 15 Shroder (7-3) at No. 2 Wyoming (10-0). Wyoming won 49-14

No. 13 Brookville (6-4) at No. 4 CHCA (9-1) – Brookville defeated CHCA 43-42 in overtime.

No. 12 Kenton Ridge (7-3) at No. 5 Taft (8-2) – Taft won 50-7

No. 11 Urbana (7-3) at No. 6 Taylor (8-2) – Taylor won 43-6.

Division V, Region 20

No. 11 Madeira (5-5) at No. 6 Williamsburg (9-1) --- Madeira won 28-6

Division VI, Region 24

No. 15 Deer Park (4-6) at No. 2 Cincinnati Country Day – Cincinnati Country Day won 39-14

Dayton Christian (4-5) at No. 5 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (8-2) – St. Bernard-Elmwood Place won 54-0. It is the first playoff win in school history and the most wins in school history (9), according to Titans coach Kyle Hogan.

Division VII, Region 28

No. 14 Southeastern Local (4-6) at No. 3 Cincinnati College Prep (7-2) – CCPA won 20-7

