Ohio high school football playoff projections entering the final day of the regular season

CINCINNATI — High school football playoff projections including the likely order in multiple regions that impact Cincinnati-area teams appear to be unofficially set early Saturday morning, according to Joe Eitel.

Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer ratings during the season, has a list of teams from each region across the seven divisions in the state.

Eitel told WCPO early Saturday morning that Regions 4, 8, 12, 20 and 24 appear to be unofficially set entering the final day of the regular season. The top 12 teams appear to be set in Region 16 and a tiebreaker needs to be figured out for Region 28.

Eitel's ratings are considered unofficial until the Ohio High School Athletic Association posts its list later tonight (Oct. 23) or by early Sunday morning.

Schools have until 10 a.m. Sunday to challenge any ratings. If there are any changes, the final ratings will be posted no later than 2 p.m. Sunday, and the first-round playoff pairings will be released at approximately 3 p.m.

During the playoffs, the first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

In Division I, Region 4, Moeller (7-3) is projected to be the No. 1 seed and host Oak Hills (0-10) in the first round Oct. 29.

The Crusaders continue a significant turnaround with second-year head coach Mark Elder. The Crusaders defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius and Lakewood St. Edward in overtime earlier this month.

St. Xavier (8-2), the 2020 Division I state champion, is projected to be No. 2 and would host Hamilton (2-6).

Other projected storylines in Region 4 include No. 3 seed Lakota West (8-1) hosting West Clermont (2-8) in a rematch of an Aug. 27 game in which the host Firebirds won 45-7.

Princeton, which has a 9-1 record for the first time since 1993, is projected to be the No. 4 seed and host Walnut Hills (2-8). Walnut Hills head coach James Crook is a former Princeton assistant coach.

Colerain (5-5), the No. 10 seed, is projected to travel to No. 7 Elder (4-5).

Lakota East (7-3), Milford (6-4) and Fairfield (5-4) are projected to host first-round games.

In Division II, Region 8, Kings (10-0) is projected to be the No. 2 seed and host Lima Senior (3-6) Oct. 29. The Knights won the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title Friday night with a 28-10 win at Little Miami.

Anderson (8-2), winners of six consecutive games, is projected to be the No. 3 seed and host Xenia (5-4).

Winton Woods (7-3) is projected to be the No. 7 seed and host ECC opponent Turpin (6-4). Winton Woods defeated Turpin 41-19 Oct. 8.

La Salle (5-4) and Edgewood (7-2) are projected to host first-round games.

Withrow (8-1), which has earned six shutouts this season and was undefeated through five games for the first time since 2004, is projected to be the No. 8 seed and host Troy (6-3).

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (9-0) is projected to be the No. 1 seed and host Vandalia Butler (3-6) Oct. 29. The Rams won the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed title with a 48-21 win at McNicholas Friday night.

Monroe (8-2) is projected to be the No. 2 seed and host Alter (5-5). Ross (7-2) is projected to be the No. 4 seed and host Chaminade Julienne (3-5).

Hughes (6-1) is projected to be the No. 8 seed and host Lima Shawnee (6-4).

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (10-0) is projected to be the likely No. 1 seed. The Cowboys, winners of 57 consecutive regular season games, won the Cincinnati Hills League title Friday night. Wyoming is projected to host Waynesville (5-5).

McNicholas (8-1), Clinton-Massie (8-1) and Bethel-Tate (8-1) are projected to host first-round games. Taylor (5-5), Indian Hill (5-5) and Shroder (4-2) are projected to qualify.

In Division V, Region 20, Taft (7-2) is projected to be the No. 1 seed and could host Madeira (4-6). The Senators defeated Woodward 34-20 Friday night to win the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference title.

Roger Bacon (7-2), Reading (7-2), Mariemont (7-3) and Purcell Marian (7-3) are projected to host first-round games.

Blanchester (5-4), Williamsburg (6-4), Summit Country Day (4-4), East Clinton (5-5) and Madeira (4-6) are projected to qualify.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day (7-2) is projected to host a first-round game.

Gamble Montessori (6-2), Deer Park (3-7) and St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) are projected to qualify.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2) is projected to host a first-round game.

Lockland (4-4), Fayetteville (5-5) and Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) are projected to qualify.

The OHSAA decided in April to expand the playoffs to 16 teams per region. The expansion to 16 qualifiers per region increased the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448.

The state football finals are scheduled from Dec. 2-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Division I, Region 4 unofficial projections

No. 16 Oak Hills (0-10) at No. 1 Moeller (7-3)

No. 15 Hamilton (2-6) at No. 2 St. Xavier (8-2)

No. 14 West Clermont (2-8) at No. 3 Lakota West (8-1)

No. 13 Walnut Hills (2-8) at No. 4 Princeton (9-1)

No. 12 Sycamore (5-5) at No. 5 Lakota East (7-3)

No. 11 Lebanon (3-6) at No. 6 Milford (6-4)

No. 10 Colerain (5-5) at No. 7 Elder (4-5)

No. 9 Mason (4-6) at No. 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division II, Region 8 unofficial projections

No. 16 Little Miami (4-6) at No. 1 Piqua (9-0)

No. 15 Lima Senior (3-6) at No. 2 Kings (10-0)

No. 14 Xenia (5-4) at No. 3 Anderson (8-2)

No. 13 Stebbins (5-4) at No. 4 Teays Valley (9-1)

No. 12 Sidney (5-5) at No. 5 Edgewood (7-2)

No. 11 Harrison (4-5) at No. 6 La Salle (5-4)

No. 10 Turpin (6-4) at No. 7 Winton Woods (7-3)

No. 9 Troy (6-3) at No. 8 Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 12 unofficial projections

No. 16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at No. 1 Badin (9-0)

No. 15 Alter (5-5) at No. 2 Monroe (8-2)

No. 14 Trotwood-Madison (3-5) at No. 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

No. 13 Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at No. 4 Ross (7-2)

No. 12 Franklin (4-6) at No. 5 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

No. 11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at No. 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

No. 10 Mount Healthy (6-4) at No. 7 Tippecanoe (8-2)

No. 9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at No. 8 Hughes (6-1)

