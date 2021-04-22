OHSAA approves 16 football playoff teams per region for upcoming season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs will expand to 16 qualifying teams in each region starting this upcoming season.

The OHSAA board of directors approved Thursday morning the number of qualifying teams to 16 per region, according to OHSAA football administrator Beau Rugg.

The OHSAA is expected to announce additional details in a news release this afternoon. The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association is expected to release a statement Friday morning.

The OHSAA board of directors had previously unanimously approved 12 qualifiers per region in May 2020 for the 2021 season. The vote was 9-0 in favor of 12 teams per region.

Last spring, the plan was to increase the number of qualifiers from eight to 12 in 2021. The change at the time was unrelated to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion from eight to 12 was intended to provide increased opportunities for student-athletes to experience the football postseason, according to the original proposal from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter

Join the Cincinnati area high school sports Facebook group

An OHSFCA survey earlier this month showed that 55% of coaches who voted are in favor of 12 playoff football teams per region for the 2021 season, according to OHSFCA president Brent Fackler. The survey was regarding a preference of 12 or 16 playoff teams per region.

The 2020 season was the first time in OHSAA football history that all participating teams were eligible for the postseason since the playoffs began in 1972. The change in the postseason was brought on by the shortened regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OHSAA had eight qualifying teams per region in four consecutive seasons prior to 2020.

The 2015 season was the most recent time the OHSAA had a different amount of playoff qualifiers in Division I. There were 16 qualifiers in two regions in Division I from 2013 to 2015.