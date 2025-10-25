Ohio high school football playoff projections as regular season nears conclusion

CINCINNATI — The Ohio high school football postseason picture is in focus early Saturday morning across seven divisions in Greater Cincinnati.

Ohio high school football playoff computer points analyst Joe Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer points ratings during the season, updated his latest projections during the 2 o’clock hour early Saturday morning.

The regular season concludes Saturday night. Eitel’s projections are considered unofficial until the OHSAA announces the playoff qualifiers on Sunday.

The top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs. This season is the first time in OHSAA football playoff history that will see the implementation of 12 football playoff qualifiers in each region. The OHSAA had allowed 16 teams per region to qualify across seven tournament divisions since the 2021 season.

Regional quarterfinal games on Oct. 31 will include the No. 12 seed at the No. 5 seed, the No. 11 seed at the No. 6 seed, the No. 10 seed at the No. 7 seed and the No. 9 seed at the No. 8 seed. The top four seeds in each region will get a first-round bye.

In Division I, Region 2, Middletown (8-2) has unofficially captured the No. 1 seed and will have a bye Oct. 31. The Middies defeated host Princeton 14-6 Friday night for Middletown’s first win over the Vikings since 2015.

Middletown played a third-string quarterback, freshman kicker, freshman running back and didn’t have a left tackle or a punter against the Greater Miami Conference champion Vikings.

“We were united through all of the adversity,” Middletown coach Kali Jones said.

Lebanon (7-3) is No. 8 in Region 2 and will unofficially host No. 9 Kettering Fairmont (5-5) on Halloween.

In Division I, Region 4, Elder (10-0) captured the No. 1 seed and has a 10-0 record for the first time since 1991.

“It’s just been unbelievable,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of the regular season. “I love this team. These guys are about the team.”

Elder's best start is 10-0 in program history, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. The Panthers lost in the first round of the postseason in 1989 and 1991.

This is the fourth 10-0 start in program history, joining the 1954, 1989 and 1991 teams.

Moeller (7-3), the 2024 Division I state runner-up, is the No. 2 seed followed by No. 3 St. Xavier (7-2) and No. 4 Princeton (8-2).

Winton Woods (8-2), the No. 5 seed, would host No. 12 Little Miami (3-7) Oct. 31.

Lakota East (7-3), which earned its first win over Lakota West since 2018 on Friday night, would host Oak Hills (4-6).

Lakota West (6-4) would play host to Hamilton (4-6). Fairfield (5-5) and Mason (5-5) are either the Nos. 8 or 9 seeds and would play each other.

As of 2:15 a.m., Eitel is calculating the third-level points to determine who is the No. 8 seed and is able to host the playoff game Oct. 31.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (10-0) is the No. 1 seed and has a bye. The Raptors have won 32 consecutive games against Greater Cincinnati opponents. Anderson became the first Eastern Cincinnati Conference team to earn back-to-back outright conference championships since the ECC was formed in 2012.

Kings (9-1), Trotwood-Madison (6-3) and Xenia (8-2) have byes.

La Salle (7-3), Harrison (7-3) Withrow (8-2) and Turpin (5-5) have clinched playoff berths with the order to be determined.

Aiken (5-4) plays Hughes (4-5) at noon Saturday at Stargel Stadium. A win would give Aiken the No. 11 seed. An Aiken loss would eliminate the Falcons from playoff contention. Edgewood (4-6) is on the bubble at No. 12.

“It looks like an Aiken win would put the Falcons in at No. 11, bumping Turpin to No. 12 and Edgewood out,” Eitel told WCPO 9 in a direct message. “Aiken would be out with a loss.”

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (9-1) is No. 3 and will have a bye. Talawanda (9-1) is No. 7 and has its first 9-1 season since 1991, according to Talawanda coach Andy Stuckert.

McNicholas (6-4), which defeated host Badin Friday night, is No. 8. Goshen (7-3) is No. 10.

In Division IV, Region 16, Indian Hill (10-0) has clinched the No. 1 seed. The Braves earned their first 10-0 record since 2015.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1) is either Nos. 2 or 3. Taft (10-0), which has outscored opponents 350-0 since a seven-game shutout streak started Sept. 12, is the No. 4 seed.

Clinton-Massie (9-1), Wyoming (9-1), New Richmond (4-6), Roger Bacon (5-5), Fenwick (6-4) and Taylor (6-4) have clinched playoff spots.

“In Region 16, a Hughes win tomorrow (Saturday) would bump Roger Bacon up to No. 8 unofficially, otherwise they will stay at No. 10,” Eitel said. “An Aiken win would bump CHCA up to No. 2, otherwise they will stay at No. 3.”

In Division V, Region 20, Williamsburg (10-0) is the No. 1 seed.

Other playoff spots include North College Hill (8-2) at No. 6 and Mariemont (6-4) at No. 11.

Purcell Marian (4-6) and West Liberty-Salem (5-5) are on the bubble for No. 12.

"Purcell needed both New Miami to win tonight (Friday) and Hughes tomorrow (Saturday)," Eitel said early Saturday morning. "I don't have a confirmed final for MVCA - New Miami tonight (Friday)."

In Division VI, Region 24, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (9-1) clinched a bye with the No. 4 seed.

Summit Country Day (5-5) is No. 8. Deer Park (5-5) is No. 11.

In Division VII, Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) has a bye as the No. 3 seed.

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2) is No. 5. Fort Recovery (5-5) and Manchester (7-2) are on the bubble for the No. 12 seed.

The 72 largest schools statewide are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

There are 708 schools with 11-person football in the OHSAA this season.

