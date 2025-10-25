Elder completes undefeated regular season, earns 400th win at The Pit

CINCINNATI — The Elder High School football team completed an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 35-7 win over visiting De La Salle (Warren, Mich.).

The Panthers completed a special regular-season journey in Week 10.

“It’s just been unbelievable,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of the regular season. “I love this team. These guys are about the team.”

Elder, which is the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 4, has a 10-0 record for the first time since the 1991 season. Elder completed its fourth 10-0 season in program history, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel.

Friday night was also the 400th win for Elder at The Pit. This is the 89th season of Elder football at The Pit.

“It is a great accomplishment given our league and strength of schedule,” Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said. “Credit to the coaches keeping these kids focused on playing one game at a time.”

Elder will have a bye Oct. 31 and start the postseason Nov. 7.

Elder, ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps, also won its 400th game at The Pit. Elder has a .755 all-time win percentage at the famed venue.

“Tonight is extra special for these seniors and all these players,” Espelage said. “I can promise you, if you asked every player tonight what this means, they are most excited about the next home game, a home playoff game.”

Senior running back Tommy Becker had 17 carries for 131 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ win. Junior quarterback Kaden Estep was 8 of 13 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore linebacker Brody Turner had a game-high 10 tackles. Senior linebacker Derek Uran had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Elder is also the first 10-0 team in the Greater Catholic League South division since 2007, when St. Xavier went 15-0 and won the Division I state title that season, according to Duwel and the Elder athletic department.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association regular season concludes Saturday. The playoff pairings are announced Sunday.

There are 708 schools with 11-person football in the OHSAA this season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter