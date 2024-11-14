Ohio Divisions I and II football postseason brackets ranked in top 10 nationally

CINCINNATI — Ohio high school football is always in the national conversation and this postseason is no different.

The Ohio Divisions I and II tournaments are among the nation’s top 10 toughest football playoff brackets, according to MaxPreps.

The Division II bracket is ranked No. 7 nationally while Division I is No. 9 on the most challenging postseasons nationally.

The Division II bracket includes four MaxPreps Top 100 ranked teams including No. 34 Massillon (10-2), which is the reigning state champion.

Although no Greater Cincinnati Division II teams are ranked nationally by MaxPreps, Region 8 certainly has four talented teams left Friday night in the regional semifinals.

Top-seeded Anderson (12-0) plays No. 5 Mount Healthy (10-2) in a game scheduled at Lakota East Friday night.

Anderson has a 12-0 record for the first time since the 2009 season, according to Anderson athletic director Chris Newton. The program has never earned a 13-0 record.

The Raptors are led by senior quarterback Justice Burnam, who has thrown for 3,404 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. He’s rushed for 500 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Trace Jallick has 83 receptions for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Mount Healthy is led by several players including Wisconsin commit Jai’Mier Scott, who had three interceptions and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in last week’s win over Badin. Senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has thrown for 3,577 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.

La Salle (10-2), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 6 Harrison (10-2) at Ross.

The winners of those regional semifinals play in the regional final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

The Division I tournament is the ninth-toughest playoff bracket nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Moeller (11-1), the No. 1 seed in Region 4, is ranked No. 96 nationally by MaxPreps. The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in the Ohio MaxPreps rankings (regardless of division). They'll play No. 4 Princeton (10-2) at Mason Friday night. The game is rematch of Week 1 in which Moeller won 38-21 at Princeton Aug. 23.

Lakota West (11-1), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 6 St. Xavier (9-3) in a regional semifinal at Princeton. That game is also a rematch of Week 1 in which Lakota West defeated visiting St. X 17-13. The winners of those regional semifinals play in the Division I, Region 4 final Nov. 22 at a neutral location.

The seven divisions of Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs are down to 16 teams in each of the divisions (112 total teams) entering the regional semifinals this week.

The state semifinals are No. 29 at neutral locations. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

