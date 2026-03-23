Oak Hills boys basketball coach Mike Price named OHSBCA Division I state coach of year

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School boys basketball coach Mike Price on Monday afternoon was named the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division I state coach of the year.

A 1975 Oak Hills graduate, Price has led the Oak Hills boys basketball program as the head coach since the 1991-92 season.

The OHSBCA award “was a credit to our young men and assistants,” Price said. “They were phenomenal.”

Price, who has 496 career wins, led the Highlanders to an 18-8 record and a Division I regional runner-up finish this month. State champs Princeton defeated Oak Hills 49-22 in the regional final March 14 at Cintas Center.

On March 7, Oak Hills earned a district championship for the first time since 1996 when it defeated Lakota East 42-28.

Price joined a list of six other coaches in Ohio who won OHSBCA statewide awards.

“He is truly deserving, as not only a coach, but as a person,” Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said. “Coach Price is everything that is right and good in high school athletics. His selfless dedication, tireless work ethic and genuine willingness to welcome and develop any student who wants to be in the gym makes him truly special. I could not be prouder of him for this well-deserved award. He has earned it many times over.”

Other coaches selected for the OHSBCA awards this season include: Steve Mehalik (Brecksville, Division II), Keith Gunther (Youngstown Ursuline, Division III), Jeremy Dixon (Urbana, Division IV), Derek Dibling (Fredericktown, Division V), Shawn McGregor (Kirtland, Division VI) and Aaron Elwer (Delphos St. John’s, Division VII).

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