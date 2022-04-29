Norwood High School earned a total of four no-hitters on the diamonds during this week

NORWOOD, Ohio — This was quite the week for the Norwood High School athletic department.

Norwood saw a total of four no-hitters thrown on the diamonds for the school's baseball and softball teams overall this week.

The Norwood baseball team earned three consecutive no-hitters from Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Senior Hannah Green had a softball no-hitter Wednesday in a shutout win over Withrow.

The Norwood athletic department started a #NorwoodNoHitterClub on its Facebook page and celebrated the accomplishments of its student-athletes for three consecutive days with photos and statistics.

Junior Murphy Peter threw a no-hitter in a 4-3 baseball win against Goshen on Tuesday. He had seven strikeouts in the complete game win. He also had the walk-off hit in the game.

Senior Ryan Peter, Murphy's cousin, threw a no-hitter against North College Hill on Wednesday. Ryan Peter struck out 11 batters en route to a 21-0 win in five innings.

Then, junior Dillon Cole threw a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Hughes on Thursday. He struck out 12 batters in five innings. Murphy Peter hit a two-run home run as Norwood (8-8) won its fourth consecutive game.

"It's pretty cool," Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson said. "One no-hitter is great. Two no-hitters are fantastic. Three no-hitters are otherworldly. It tough to wrap my brain around that."

Norwood baseball coach Steve Bosch, who has been coaching in the program for at least a dozen years, said he isn't aware of another time the program had three consecutive no-hitters.

"The pitching has definitely been our staple this season," Bosch said. "I'm just happy for their success. Their hard work and dedication has paid off for them."

Provided Norwood senior Hannah Green threw a no-hitter on Wednesday in a victory over Norwood. Green has helped to lead Norwood to an 8-6 overall record this spring.

Green earned a no-hitter on Wednesday. Green had nine strikeouts in five innings for Norwood (8-6, 4-2 Miami Valley Conference).

"We are proud of Hannah," Richardson said. "She has not shied away from the challenge of being our ace this year and flourished in the role."

Also Thursday, Richardson was presented two Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Associations awards including as athletic director of the year and in sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.

Richardson is completing his first school year at Norwood. Prior to Norwood, Richardson worked in the Trotwood-Madison athletic department since July 2018. Richardson was previously the Western Hills athletic director for two years after being in the Taft athletic department for two years.

