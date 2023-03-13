Northern Kentucky Norse Hockey win state title

Crescent Springs, KY — The Northern Kentucky Varsity Norsemen Hockey team is the Kentucky State champion!

The Norsemen competed in Louisville, KY over the weekend of March 3-5 and came home with the state title! The Norsemen were led by head coach Eric Kathman. The Norsemen have also won state titles in 2017 and 2019 as well.

The Norsemen will play next in Plymouth, MN for the National HS tournament March 23-27.

Jennifer Ketchmark Norsemen State Champs



Sunday evening the Norse community came out to celebrate the teams success at the Northern Kentucky Ice Center in Crescent Springs, KY.

NKIC has hockey programs starting for kids as young as 4 years old and continues through the high school varsity level.

Head coach Eric Kathman has been coaching hockey for over 25 years and knows the excitement that exists around this hockey community in northern Kentucky but also feels the love from those who are part of the Norse family.

"For me it's honor, to wear that badge is something special. We've been in the state finals for the last 7 years, and this is our 3rd State Championship," remarked head coach Eric Kathman.

"They had no fear, these guys, they just went out and played," said Kathman.

