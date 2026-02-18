'Great atmosphere' | Milford plays host to West Clermont with ECC girls hoops title at stake

MILFORD, Ohio — One of Greater Cincinnati’s most highly-anticipated girls basketball games occurs Wednesday night in Milford.

That’s where the Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship is on the line for Milford and West Clermont — ranked Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Ohio by MaxPreps. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Milford is ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Southwest Region MaxPreps RPI. West Clermont is second.

“It’s great for girls basketball in general,” Milford coach Matt Tolliver said. “I don’t know how many games this year have been played in front of over a thousand people. But, it’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s great for our kids. They’re looking forward to it. It’s great for the West Clermont community. Two teams from the same county. Two rivals with one goal.”

Milford (20-1), winners of 17 consecutive games, set a single-season program record with 20 regular-season wins. The Eagles are looking to add another win in the regular-season finale.

“This has been a great season,” Milford junior Kylie Perone said. “All the wins and just getting closer to everyone.”

The Eagles are seeking the program’s first conference title since 1992. But, the Eagles must get past West Clermont — the team that gave Milford its only loss this season in early December.

“It would mean so much for the team and the program and even Milford as a whole,” said Perone, who averages 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists.

“Because obviously this hasn’t been done in so many years. And so I feel like it would be great for us and leading into next year the years coming.”

Milford is led by several players, including junior Gabby Chadwell (13.8 ppg., 4.6 apg., 2.8 rpg.) and sophomore Mikayla Chadwell (9.0 ppg., 3.9 rpg. and 3.5 apg), who is Gabby’s younger sister. Senior Rachel Morgan averages 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Tolliver, who earned his 200th career win earlier this season, is in his fifth season as the Milford head coach and 14th overall.

“It’s been great,” Tolliver said. “They’re just a great group of kids. To me, they represent everything that is good about high school sports. They’re great students. They’re great teammates.”

West Clermont, winners of seven consecutive games, is also led by several players. Freshman Bella Swisshelm averages 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. Senior Layla Hale averages 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

Freshman Kennedi Camp (8.9 ppg.) and senior Maddi Fender (7.1 ppg.) are among other statistical leaders.

“We got to play a lot harder; we got to play a lot better,” Tolliver said. “We’ve got to slow down Swisshelm and Hale. We let them go off too much the first time around. And we can't shoot 3-of-22 from 3-point range."

Milford opens the Division I postseason tournament Feb. 23 against Fairfield in a game at Lakota East. West Clermont plays Hamilton Feb. 24 at Lakota East.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter