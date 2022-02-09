Mount Notre Dame guard KK Bransford becomes the school's all-time scoring leader

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School senior guard KK Bransford became the girls basketball program's all-time leading scorer last week.

Bransford, who has 2,058 career points, passed 2004 MND graduate Mel Thomas (2,037 points) during the Cougars' 53-47 win at Lakota East Jan. 31.

"I just think to pass Mel speaks volumes to what KK has done because Mel obviously was the person that kind of helped change the culture at Mount Notre Dame," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said.

Thomas, a former University of Connecticut standout, helped to lead MND to the first of its eight state titles starting in the 2003-04 season.

Bransford helped to lead the Cougars to its latest state title in March 2021 - the Ohio Ms. Basketball's second state championship after winning the state final as a freshman and helping MND to an undefeated season as a sophomore.

"She is a warrior," Rogers said. "She wants her teammates to play at a level that she's at. She definitely makes everyone around her better that way."

Bransford, a University of Notre Dame signee and McDonald's All-American, averages 21.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals entering tonight's Division I sectional game against Oak Hills at Lakota East.

MND (21-0) enters the sectional tournament having won 93 consecutive games - the second-most consecutive wins in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history.

MND has only lost two games in Bransford's entire four-year career. Rogers said that fact is difficult to comprehend. He knows Bransford will continue to improve at Notre Dame, too.

"I think she is only going to get better," Rogers said.

