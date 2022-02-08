Harrison senior Krissy Kowalski becomes school's all-time leading scorer

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School senior Krissy Kowalski scored a game-high 29 points and became the school's all-time career points leader in (boys and girls) basketball Monday night.

The forward's 3-pointer on the right wing in front of the Harrison bench Monday night set the new scoring record as Harrison defeated visiting Withrow 57-49 in a non-conference girls basketball game.

Kowalski has 1,343 career points entering the sectional tournament.

"Krissy has raised the bar for Harrison girls basketball players and has been a key factor in the growth of the success of the program over the last four years culminating with 18 wins this season," Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers said.

Kowalski surpassed Karen Roell, a 1986 Harrison graduate who scored 1,332 career points.

A DePauw University signee, Kowalski averages 19 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals this season, according to the Southwest Ohio Conference statistics.

"Krissy lives our district's four core values — Trust, Respect, Ownership and Leadership every day not only on the court but in the community as well," Maibers said. "She is a future hall of fame member and the true definition of Wildcat student-athlete."

Harrison (18-4) has won six consecutive games and is scheduled to play Sycamore (13-9) in a Division I sectional game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East.

