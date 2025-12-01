Anderson 2027 four-star cornerback Ace Alston set to announce college commitment

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School 2027 cornerback Ace Alston plans to announce his college football verbal commitment Dec. 9 at a school ceremony.

Alston, a four-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked Ohio’s No. 2 player overall in the 2027 class by 247 Sports. He is ranked the nation’s No. 11 cornerback by the 247 Sports Composite.

Alston narrowed his college recruiting options in November to 10 schools: Notre Dame, Oregon, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, University of Southern California, Penn State, Louisiana State University, Tennessee and Ohio State.

Alston is a Southwest District Division II first-team selection in the secondary. He received an invitation in October to participate in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, which is scheduled for Jan. 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii and televised on NFL Network.

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer has said Alston will be the first Anderson student-athlete to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

This week, Alston and his teammates are preparing for the Raptors’ second straight Division II state final. Anderson (14-0) plays Avon (13-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

After finishing the 2024 season as the Division II state runner-up, Anderson is seeking its second state championship in program history and first championship moment since winning the 2007 Division II state title.

"This is monumental for sure," Dreyer said. "We're more than excited to be back in the state championship."

The program has earned its fourth state final appearance overall (2025, 2024, 2008 and 2007).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter