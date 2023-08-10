Moeller volleyball coach Lee Meyer steps down after leading team to three state titles

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Few high school sports coaches could ever match the amount of early success of what Moeller volleyball coach Lee Meyer accomplished in his first three full seasons.

Meyer, who stepped down from the position in July, led the Crusaders to three consecutive Division I state titles from 2021-2023 and a 69-13 overall record including 16-0 in the postseason.

Moeller won its third consecutive state title in late May this year with a 19-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty at Wittenberg University.

Moeller (23-4) finished the season with a No. 19 national ranking this spring — the third consecutive year it had a top 25 national ranking at the end of a season.

The three consecutive state titles came after Meyer's first season as head coach in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past four years with Moeller volleyball have been amazing," Meyer wrote in a letter to Moeller families. "It’s been quite an emotional, mental, and physical roller coaster. Little did I know how much this community would continue to challenge, yet build me up to a better version of myself. I never would have envisioned the successes our program has had, on the court, in the classroom, and within our community."

As much as Meyer loves leading the program, the 2007 Moeller graduate decided in July to step down as the head coach to dedicate more time to his professional development and most importantly his family.

"Professionally, I made an employment change earlier this year that has offered great opportunities to grow and develop my skills as an architect and the added responsibilities of lead designer and project management," Meyer said. "Personally, my home life has grown from a young married couple in 2019 to a family of four in December 2021. After many conversations and much consideration, I have decided that this past 2023 season would be my last as the head volleyball coach."

Erich Cross/WCPO Former Moeller volleyball coach Lee Meyer led the Crusaders to three consecutive state titles and a 69-13 record overall in his three full seasons leading the program. Meyer's first season in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moeller High School posted the head coaching position on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website this week. The school will conduct a national search for the next head coach and has asked Meyer for his input.

"They have reassured me that my short list of candidates would be considered in higher regard," Meyer said. "I trust that they will make a decision that best keeps the traditions of our program thriving into future years."

Meyer said he intends to continue to support Moeller volleyball through volunteerism.

"I would like to stay on as an official archivist of stats and records; I would like to continue to grow our alumni database and create an even tighter bond between our Moeller volleyball alumni with more consistent gatherings and events," Meyer said. "I plan on continuing to support these boys as a dedicated fan."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter