Moeller High School volleyball program captures its third consecutive state title

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Moeller High School volleyball team earned a third consecutive state title Sunday afternoon accompanied by a great deal of perseverance.

The Crusaders rallied from a 2-0 set deficit to capture the first Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I boys volleyball title with a 19-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty. The state tournament was held at Wittenberg University.

Sunday marked the third consecutive state title and the 11th in program history for Moeller (23-4). This was the first season the OHSAA sanctioned boys volleyball. The state coaches' association hosted the tournament prior to this spring.

Moeller defeated Hudson 15-25-25-20, 25-16, 25-20 in a Division I state semifinal Saturday afternoon. That came after Moeller captured the regional title against rival St. Xavier May 20.

The Moeller volleyball program continued its tradition of eating cheese coneys this afternoon, too.

There will continue to be plenty of reasons to celebrate on Montgomery Road. The program is certainly known statewide for its success on the court but also for giving back in the Greater Cincinnati community.

"So much about what this program does has nothing to do with volleyball," Moeller coach Lee Meyer said earlier this spring. "It's just a big family. And I think it's the culmination of what's achieved on the court, what our alumni achieve in the classroom and then ultimately how we gave to our community throughout the four years of being a student at this school that has created such a tight-knit alumni. I think it's something that we all look forward to every year is coming together as a Moeller volleyball alumni and I think we are proud of what have accomplished cumulatively throughout our program's history."

Moeller was one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in the inaugural OHSAA boys volleyball tournament.

McNicholas completed its season as a Division II state semifinalist on Saturday at Wittenberg.

