Reports: Reds acquire 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have made an in-division trade to acquire third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said the Reds will send righty Taylor Rogers and shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura to the Pirates in exchange for Hayes, a 28-year-old who has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh since he was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Hayes has struggled at the plate, hitting .236 with two home runs and 36 RBIs in 369 at-bats this season. Still, he is the best third baseman in all of baseball, currently leading the league in assists and double plays turned. ESPN reports Hayes' contract goes through 2029.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Cincinnati receives: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes



Pittsburgh receives: SS prospect Sammy Stafura and RP Taylor Rogers — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2025

Rogers was traded to Cincinnati by the Giants in January. Since his arrival, the 34-year-old has appeared in 40 games, compiling a 2.45 ERA with nine earned runs allowed and three home runs in 33 innings. He'll become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Reds selected Stafura in the second round of the 2023 draft. The 20-year-old plays in single-A and is ranked as Cincinnati's 15th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline.