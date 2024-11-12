Moeller High School legendary football coach Gerry Faust dies at age 89

Former Moeller High School football coach Gerry Faust, who led the Crusaders to national prominence and later coached at the University of Notre Dame, died Monday night. He was 89 years old.

Faust, a 2004 National High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was one of the best high school football coaches in the nation for two decades (1960-80) when led Moeller to a 174-17-2 record. He was also Moeller's athletic director from 1964 to 1980.

Moeller won 12 Greater Catholic League championships, 10 city championships, eight regional titles and five state championships under Faust. He led Moeller to four mythical national championships. Moeller had seven undefeated seasons with Faust at the helm.

He coached 22 All-Americans and 39 All-Ohio players while being a six-time Ohio coach of the year, according to his National Federation of State High School Associations biography. He was a 12-time league coach of the year and two-time national coach of the year.

Faust’s final win at Moeller was the Crusaders’ 30-7 win over Massillon Washington in the 1980 Division I state championship game at Nippert Stadium. Moeller concluded that 1980 season with a 13-0 record. That season was the last time an Ohio High School Athletic Association football state final was held in Cincinnati.

A statue of Faust greets student-athletes, coaches and visitors to the Gerry Faust Athletic Complex behind the high school. Faust is a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame and National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Mike Dyer/WCPO The Gerry Faust statue greets student-athletes, coaches and visitors to the Gerry Faust Athletic Complex on the Moeller High School campus.

"Gerry Faust had a deep appreciation of his Catholic faith and a great love for the Blessed Mother," a plaque beneath Faust's statue reads. "He gave of his time and boundless energy to help others both within and beyond the Moeller community. Coach Faust showed what it meant to be a 'Man of Moeller.'"

Faust was a three-year letterwinner as a quarterback at the University of Dayton.

Faust coached at the University of Notre Dame for five years (1981-85) including a 1983 Liberty Bowl victory and an Aloha Bowl appearance before stepping down at the end of the 1985 season.

Craig Lindsey/Moeller High School Former Moeller football coach Gerry Faust spoke with the Moeller baseball team after it won a Division I state semifinal at Canal Park in Akron in June 2023.

Faust spent the next nine seasons (1986-94) as the University of Akron head coach. He was inducted into the Buddy LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. The 1976 Moeller football team - the school's first mythical national championship - was inducted into the hall in 2017.

"Gerry Faust was the catalyst who led Moeller High School to national prominence," the statue plaque reads. "He established the model for athletic excellence, which formed the foundation for Moeller athletic tradition."

