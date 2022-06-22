Moeller High School 2024 running back Jordan Marshall is a 'selfless team guy'

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The college football recruiting process has been surreal for Moeller High School junior running back Jordan Marshall.

From the campus visits to touring facilities and meeting coaches, there is a lot to sort through for Marshall, who is rated the nation's No. 9 running back in the 2024 class by 247 Sports.

"I'm still trying to take it in with my mom and family and have fun with it," Marshall said after practice Tuesday. "Right now I'm really trying to find where I like and where I see myself just like Moeller right here. This is a great place."

The Crusaders (11-4 in 2021) are in a very good place this summer a year after being a Division I state semifinalist. Marshall played a significant role in that success. He rushed for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 427 yards and seven touchdowns.

"He's just continuing to develop," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "He's got a fantastic work ethic. He's got a great skill set. But the combination thereof has helped him continue to develop and become a great player. And again what is a key for us is the fact that yes he's getting a lot of attention and a lot of recognition but he is such a selfless team guy that he really wants for us to be successful collectively. And that's really neat."

Marshall has received several significant scholarship offers this month including The Ohio State University, University of Tennessee, Michigan and Michigan State. He also has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Rutgers Missouri, West Virginia, Minnesota, Duke, Indiana, Miami University, Pittsburgh and others.

"It's crazy how many there are," Marshall said. "I'm just blessed to have all these opportunities."

While the college recruiting spotlight shines brightly, Marshall is focused on Moeller's success as a team. Moeller opens the season at Massillon Aug. 19 in a one-year agreement between the programs.

Marshall has a good rapport with his teammates and coaches. He knows what the expectations will be for Moeller this season and he's ready to embrace the challenge.

"I just think it's going to come down to heart and leadership this year," Marshall said.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter