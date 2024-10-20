Moeller football team defeats St. Edward, unofficially earns top seed in Region 4

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School football team unofficially clinched the top seed in Division I, Region 4 on Saturday with a significant victory over visiting Lakewood St. Edward.

“I’m so happy about the win,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “We have so much respect for them (St. Ed’s). They make us better. Nothing but respect for them.”

The Crusaders defeated the reigning three-time state champion Eagles 35-30 at West Clermont in what was considered one of the nation’s top 10 high school football games this week by MaxPreps.

Moeller is ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio Division I rankings while St. Ed’s is ranked No. 2.

Moeller unofficially clinched the top seed in Region 4 with Saturday's win, according to Ohio playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Moeller rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit to earn its fifth consecutive win. Bathiany said the team’s resilience was admirable even in the face of adverse situations throughout the game. Moeller (8-1) outscored St. Ed’s (5-4) by a 21-13 margin in the second half.

“You never know who is going to step up,” Bathiany said. “We have a really good core unit of guys.”

Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was 17 of 24 passing for 191 yards and five touchdowns in the victory for the Crusaders.

“Stud,” Bathiany said. “He’s amazing.”

Bathiany said Ponatoski should be considered an Ohio Mr. Football candidate when the award is announced during the postseason.

“I definitely think he deserves to be considered one of the best football players in Ohio," Bathiany said.

Ponatoski also broke the program's single-season passing touchdowns record on Saturday. Ponatoski has thrown for 34 touchdowns this season, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith. Noah Geselbracht had 31 touchdowns in 2021.

Junior tight end Cooper McCutchan had three receptions for 84 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Jovan Love and junior wide receiver Landen Adams also had receiving touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Roman Mason had a team-high six receptions.

Sophomore Greylo Coach had 13 carries for 97 yards and extended drives with his running ability on third down. The offensive line’s significant effort also proved to be valuable in key moments.

Defensively, senior defensive back Lincoln Murphy had seven tackles and two interceptions for Moeller.

Junior linebacker Connor Cuozzo had a team-high nine tackles. Junior defensive back Ricky Thomas had eight tackles. Special teams also played a key role. Junior Carson Khayo put Moeller in great field position with a 49-yard kickoff return.

Moeller’s win over St. Ed’s marked the second time in program history that the Crusaders have defeated the Eagles and Cleveland St. Ignatius in the same season, according to Smith. The other time was in 2021.

“Confidence builder,” Bathiany said about the message to the team after the game.

Moeller, which has been a Division I state semifinalist the past three seasons, concludes its regular season at Muskegon (Mich.) High School Oct. 26.

Next week will be the 10th venue Moeller will compete in when it travels to Michigan to face Muskegon. Bathiany said Moeller won’t change its outlook or mindset despite unofficially earning the No. 1 seed in Region 4.

“We don’t relax,” he said. “It will be a challenge.”

The Ohio high school football playoffs begin Nov. 1.

