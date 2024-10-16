MaxPreps names Lakewood St. Ed's at Moeller as a national top 10 game to watch

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School football team has earned a national spotlight for its Week 9 matchup against visiting Lakewood St. Edward this weekend.

MaxPreps named Saturday’s Moeller versus St. Edward contest as one of its top 10 high school football games to watch across the nation this week.

Moeller (7-1) plays host to the reigning three-time Division I state champion Eagles (5-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday at West Clermont. The game marks the ninth different venue that Moeller has competed in during this regular season.

Moeller, which won its three consecutive outright Greater Catholic League South division title Oct. 4, is No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio Division I rankings. St. Ed’s is ranked No. 2.

Moeller is ranked No. 3 in the overall MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division). St. Edward is No. 8.

Moeller is seeking its first win over St. Ed’s since Week 9 of the 2021 season (28-21 overtime victory in Northeast Ohio). This is the fourth consecutive season these teams are meeting.

The past three matchups between the Crusaders and Eagles have been decided by one score. This is the 20th meeting in the past 21 seasons, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith.

Moeller is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The Crusaders have unofficially clinched a home playoff game Nov. 1, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

St. Edward is ranked No. 4 in Region 1 and has unofficially clinched a playoff spot, according to Eitel.

Moeller is led by several players including junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who has thrown for 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

Moeller, which has been a Division I state semifinalist the past three seasons, concludes its regular season at Muskegon (Mich.) High School Oct. 26.

