The Eagles are on a roll: Milford High School football team is 4-0 for the first time since 1977 season

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford High School football coach Tom Grippa was all smiles Saturday morning, a day after one of the most memorable games he's experienced the past six seasons.

In a game that saw 970 yards of total offense, it was Milford that survived a truly back-and-forth game in a 48-47 win at Anderson Friday night.

"It's really fun," said Grippa, who is in his sixth season at Milford. "That's what you play for; that's why you do it as a coach. Coaching those games and the kids playing those games. The winning and losing — I tell the kids all the time. Winning is like a wedding and losing is like a funeral. You can't put your head down too long on losses. You got to pick yourself up and keep going."

Milford (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) hasn't experienced a loss yet this season.

Milford has a 4-0 record for the first time since 1977, according to Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka.

"It's been awesome," Grippa said of this season. "That's what I live for. The Lord put me on this planet to make a difference in the lives I touch and I think I've done that at every school I've been at. And I love Milford."

Milford had 518 yards of total offense and so many impressive performances in a game that came down to a failed two-point conversion attempt as the thinnest difference on the scoreboard.

Senior quarterback Austin Hardin was 28 of 39 passing for 372 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Luke Ray had 10 receptions for 169 yards including an 81-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

"It's been great around the team," Hardin said during practice this past week. "We've really bonded together well. And a great community around us, too, has been supporting us; it's been great."

Senior Cam Livingston had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Natwan Webster had 14 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Landen Wisbey caught two touchdown passes including a 14-yarder on fourth down to help give the Eagles the lead with 2:38 left in the game.

Senior defensive back Jacob Smith had two interceptions. Senior linebacker Nick Scally and junior defensive back Rob Mickler each had 10 tackles.

The Eagles' sideline was ecstatic at the conclusion of the game.

"I told them I was really proud of them," Grippa said. "It showed character. We knew it would be that type of a game."

Anderson senior quarterback Griffin Scalf threw for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Santos Alvarez had 13 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

Milford plays host to undefeated Kings Sept. 16. Anderson (2-2) plays at Walnut Hills (0-4) Sept. 16.

STATE RECORD BOOK: Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 41-35 loss at Jackson. Novak rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries.

Novak has thrown for 11,367 yards in his career, which is seventh on the Ohio High School Athletic Association career passing yards list. He is 61 yards away from tying Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) for sixth place on that list. Novak is 291 yards away from tying for fifth place on the list.

Western Brown (3-1) plays at Miami Trace (2-2) Sept. 16.

SCHOOL RECORD: Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester tied a school record with six rushing touchdowns in the Cowboys' 48-7 win at Indian Hill. Hester rushed 24 times for 281 yards (11.7 yards per carry).

Hester, who played just three quarters Friday night, tied Josh Boggan (2008) and Richard Hall (1998) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game for Wyoming.

Hester, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan, has rushed for 4,750 yards rushing in his career. He is 1,000 yards away from joining the state's career rushing yards list (5,750 yards minimum).

Wyoming, winners of 61 consecutive regular-season games, has outscored its opponents 144-7 this season. Wyoming (4-0) plays host to Reading (4-0) Sept. 16.

MEMORABLE VICTORY: Wilmington High School coach Ryan Evans earned his first win with the program as the Hurricane defeated visiting Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 45-0.

"It feels good," Evans said Saturday morning. "Our kids are so bought into what we are trying to do."

Junior running back Caydn Denniston rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Wilmington (1-3). Denniston has exhibited plenty of grit and perseverance as a captain this season, Evans said.

Wilmington's offensive line has also been very strong and has exceeded expectations, according to Evans.

The entire defense played well and garnered five interceptions Friday night including a pick-six from sophomore outside linebacker Luke Achterman.

Evans said he was happy for the program and the city of Wilmington Friday night. The attendance at games has stayed consistently full throughout this season. Evans believes Friday's win is the foundation of success going forward with the team.

"I think it brought a spark and I'm confident it will stay the rest of the season," Evans said.

NOTES: Mason defeated Colerain 32-6 for the Comets' first win over the Cardinals in program history.

"I just really love our effort," Mason coach Brian Castner said. "You try to rely on the two big things that we talk about a lot and that's attitude and effort. We really throw it at them a bunch. We have it on the wall in the locker room." Mason (3-1) has won three consecutive games after a two-point loss at Gahanna Lincoln in the season opener.

Princeton has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2011 after it defeated host Hamilton 26-0. Princeton plays host to undefeated Lakota West Sept. 16.

Woodward defeated host Bourbon County 38-22 Friday night for the Bulldogs' third consecutive win. Woodward coach Jeremy Pflug said the school community has enjoyed the early success. "For me, with (Woodward) being my parents' alma mater, grandparents and aunts and uncles - it's fun on Friday nights to be mom's first call," Woodward coach Jeremy Pflug said. "She says, 'I'm so proud of you.' It makes me feel like I'm 13 all over again and playing in my own games. It's really cool."

Kings senior quarterback Will Kocher was 19 of 27 passing for 291 yards and five touchdowns in the Knights' 55-12 win over Loveland.

Madeira senior running back Nick Heisser rushed 24 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Mariemont. Senior Max Autry had nine carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Madeira (4-0) plays host to Finneytown (1-3) Sept. 16.

Senior running back Trey Cornist rushed for 151 yards on just 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as Winton Woods defeated visiting Turpin 46-6. Winton Woods (4-0) has won 13 consecutive games going back to the 2021 season.

New Richmond senior quarterback AJ Metzger was 30 of 39 passing for 40 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions' 49-27 win over visiting Talawanda. New Richmond has a 4-0 record for the first time since the 2009 season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter