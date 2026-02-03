McNicholas boys basketball team forfeits 10 wins due to ineligible student-athlete

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association informed McNicholas High School that the boys varsity basketball team will be required to forfeit 10 wins this season due to the OHSAA’s determination that a rostered student-athlete was ineligible to compete.

The team's record is adjusted on the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division website.

The OHSAA issued a statement to WCPO 9 Sports on Monday night.

“We are extremely disappointed by this decision,” McNicholas High School said in a statement. “As a qualified institution of the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, McNicholas High School administrators reviewed the student’s application and transcript data in accordance with the State Board of Education’s Operating Standards for Ohio schools. Additionally, OHSAA granted the student-athlete approval to compete in games with McNicholas basketball on November 4, 2025, before the start of the season.”

"Based on the initial information submitted to the OHSAA, the student was ruled eligible to participate," the OHSAA said in a statement. "After receiving additional information recently, it was discovered that the student had already completed four years of high school."

McNicholas, a member of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division, won back-to-back games to conclude January.

McNicholas has a 5-14 record, including 2-6 in the conference. The forfeited wins include games against Roger Bacon, Chaminade Julienne, Badin, Fenwick, Elder, Newport Central Catholic, Walnut Hills, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Alter and Carroll.

McNicholas is scheduled to play host to Miami Valley Christian Tuesday night.

McNicholas said in a statement that it “acted in good faith and with transparency” during the process involving the OHSAA.

“We continue to stand by the integrity of our program and the due diligence and interpretation of the data and bylaws that govern Ohio high school academics and athletics," the school said in a statement. "We are extremely proud of our players and coaches as they contend with this difficult news. As we continue to navigate this situation, we remain focused on the well-being of our students and the values of fairness and sportsmanship.”

McNicholas continues to be eligible for the postseason tournament. The boys basketball sectional tournament starts Feb. 23 across Ohio.

