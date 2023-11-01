MaxPreps names Moeller at St. Xavier as a national top 10 game to watch this week

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friday's Moeller at St. Xavier football playoff game is receiving a national spotlight this week.

MaxPreps said Wednesday afternoon the Division I regional quarterfinal is one of the nation's top 10 high school football games to watch this week. Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 7 p.m. It is the only Ohio game listed in the top 10 games to watch.

The matchup between No. 4 seed St. Xavier (7-4) and No. 5 Moeller (7-4) saw tickets sell out in less than 24 hours earlier this week. An estimated 7,000 fans are expected at RDI Stadium. It is the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

Friday marks the 10th postseason meeting between the programs. Moeller defeated St. X 20-10 on Sept. 15 at Welcome Stadium in the regular season.

Moeller has won three consecutive games over St. X going back to 2022.

The winner of this Friday night game plays either Mason (6-5) or Milford (11-0) in a Division I regional semifinal Nov. 10 at a location to be determined this weekend.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce Sunday afternoon the neutral sites for the football regional semifinals Nov. 10.

The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 17 while the state semifinals are Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

