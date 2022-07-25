Mason names Adam Toohey boys basketball coach pending board approval

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School named Adam Toohey as its new head boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval Aug. 23.

“Our family is thankful for our time in Tipp City; we love the folks in that town,” Toohey said. “We are excited to return to Mason, and I’m thrilled to have a chance to lead this special program.”

Toohey succeeds former longtime head coach Greg Richards, who stepped down earlier this month after 27 years with the Comets' program.

Richards earned 399 wins during his time as the Comets' head coach since the 1995-96 season.

Toohey said he spoke with Richards on Monday and would like to honor the former longtime coach during a game this upcoming season.

Previously Tippecanoe High School's head boys basketball coach for the past five seasons, Toohey led the Red Devils to Miami Valley League titles from 2020 to 2022. Tippecanoe won a Division II district title in 2020 with a 21-1 record and a No. 4 state ranking.

Toohey will be a familiar face, as he was part of the staff at Mason High School for several years as an intervention specialist, a role he will resume upon his return. He also previously coached football and softball at Mason High School.

He earned District 9 Coach of the Year honors twice while at Tippecanoe. His resume includes assistant basketball coaching stints at Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy and Monroe High School.

