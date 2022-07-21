Mason boys basketball coach Greg Richards steps down after 27 seasons

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School boys basketball coach Greg Richards announced last week he has stepped down from the program after coaching for close to three decades.

Richards earned 399 wins during his time as the Comets' head coach since the 1995-96 season.

Inducted into the Mason High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002, Richards earned his 300th career win in February 2016. He led the Comets to their first Division I district title in March 2017.

Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said Wednesday night the program has not named a new coach and the search process started July 15 when Richards stepped down.

