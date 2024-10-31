Mason High School senior Madison Parrish announces commitment to West Virginia

MASON, Ohio — Mason senior guard Madison Parrish announced Thursday afternoon a verbal commitment to play college basketball at West Virginia.

"No tricks. All treats 🍬🎃 Scary hours coming to the coliseum," Parrish said in a social media post announcing the commitment.

Parrish, a Division I second team all-state selection as a junior, averaged 17 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals last season. She shot better than 40% from beyond the 3-point arc.

“Madison works very hard on her game,” Mason girls basketball coach Gideon Dudgeon said. “Her mental approach has gotten better every year. Going into her final year, she knows what needs to be done."

Parrish was named to the Greater Miami Conference first team last season for the Comets (24-3), who were a regional semifinalist this past March.

“She is a very unselfish player,” Dudgeon said. “She could easily take most of the shots but does a great job of getting her teammates involved.”

The NCAA Division I basketball early signing period starts Nov. 13.

Mason opens this season at Lakota West at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

