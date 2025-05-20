Mason High School grad Jake Hanley named Big Ten Freshman Baseball Player of Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University freshman 6-foot-6 first baseman Jake Hanley, a 2024 Mason High School graduate, was named Tuesday afternoon as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hanley hit 14 home runs and drove in 52 runs while starting all 54 games this regular season for the Hoosiers.

Hanley, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, is the fourth player in IU baseball program history to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He started his career on a 10-game hit streak this season.

Hanley has earned a great deal of success just one season after he helped to lead Mason to the Division I state title in June 2024.

“Nothing Jake does or accomplishes surprises me,” Mason baseball coach Curt Bly said. “We are incredibly proud of him as a program. The work he has put into this point is why no one is more deserving of success. And the most exciting thing is that I really truly believe he is just scratching the surface.”

Indiana (31-23 entering the Big Ten tournament) is playing Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament Tuesday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. The Hoosiers are scheduled to play Iowa on Friday afternoon.

Indiana senior outfielder Devin Taylor (La Salle High School graduate) was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the third time in his career. He is the first IU player since former Major League Baseball player Mickey Morandini (1986-88) to accomplish that feat.

Taylor hit .366 with 16 home runs and a career-high 60 RBI. He was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Hanley led all freshmen in the conference in batting average (.338), hits (71), home runs (14) and RBI (52). He also stood out defensively after taking over the first base position. He failed to commit an error in over 400 chances.

Hanley helped to lead Mason to its first state baseball championship in 88 seasons in 2024. Mason defeated Twinsburg 8-1 in the Division I state final at Canal Park in Akron.

Hanley, a pitcher and first baseman at Mason, was named to the MaxPreps All-America Baseball Team in July 2024. He was the Division I state player of the year.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter