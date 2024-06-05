Mason baseball team seeking program's first state championship this weekend in Akron

MASON, Ohio — Mason senior Jake Hanley can’t stop thinking about Friday night's state semifinal in Akron.

After all, with school being out for almost a month, baseball is basically his life right now.

“Every practice we have with this group is one to relish,” said the first baseman/pitcher who is signed with Indiana University. “I wouldn’t trade this time for the world.”

Hanley, the Division I state player of the year, has helped the Comets to its second state Final Four appearance in three seasons. Mason (26-6), ranked No. 7 in the state coaches’ poll, plays unranked Perrysburg (25-7) in a Division I state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron.

"We're blessed to have the opportunity to keep playing," Mason coach Curt Bly said. "Our mantra in the tournament is always earn more days to be together as a team and they've done that. They've embraced it. Our plan is to go up there and have a lot of fun and let it rip and see what happens."

Hanley is 8-1 on the mound with 76 strikeouts. He's hitting .381 at the plate with five home runs, four triples, six doubles and 31 runs batted in. He's also stolen eight bases.

“I don’t know if we’ll see the likes of Jake Hanley again,” Mason coach Curt Bly said. “Everything he’s done, everything he’s meant for this program. The type of player he is. The type of person he is more importantly. Right now, he’s put it all together. I can’t say enough good things about him as a player. The type of young man he is – he’s just an elite person.”

Hanley epitomizes the character of this 17-player senior class for the Comets, ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps.

“We’re super experienced,” Bly said. “They’ve been together a long time. I think our chemistry is as good as it’s ever been. They’re a loose bunch. Everyone is really focused on a single mission. No one really cares about themselves. When you have kids like that you have a chance to be good.”

Mason is making its fourth state tournament appearance. The Comets are seeking their first state title in program history. Mason was a Class AA state runner-up in 1987.

The Comets aren’t thinking ahead toward Sunday. Perrysburg is the priority. That was the theme at practice Wednesday at Mason's home field.

“Game one of the season we talked about we want to play like it’s an elimination game,” Bly said. “And the guys have really embraced that. Our focus is entirely on Perrysburg on Friday night in giving us a chance to buy two more days together as a team.”

Friday’s winner plays either Twinsburg or Delaware Olentangy Berlin in the state final at 1 p.m. June 9 in Akron.

A state title would mean the world to the Comets and the school community.

“It’s been a long time since we were able to get there,” Hanley said. “Everyone is thinking about right now so it would be crazy.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter