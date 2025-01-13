Loveland names Bob Mullins as its football coach, pending board approval

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland High School named Bob Mullins as its head football coach Monday afternoon, pending Loveland Board of Education approval Jan. 21.

“We’re really excited to have him,” Loveland athletic director Jayson Bruce said. “He is a man of character who is truly going to lead our entire program.”

Mullins, a former Monroe head coach, was among 33 applicants for the Loveland head coaching position. Several applicants were current or former head coaches, Bruce said.

Bruce said he was impressed with how Mullins turned around the Monroe program during his time there.

Mullins was the Monroe coach for five seasons (2019 to 2023) where he led the Hornets to two playoff wins. He led Monroe to a Southwestern Buckeye League East division co-championship in 2021.

Prior to Monroe, Mullins coached linebackers for four seasons at Lakota East. He’s also served as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at Lakota West and the defensive line coach at Oak Hills.

“I’m really excited,” Mullins said. “Loveland in my opinion is one of the best communities in terms of support. It’s just a great place; good people live there.”

Mullins said he’s looking forward to being a part of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference (ECC).

“One of the best conferences in the state of Ohio,” Mullins said.

Mullins said he can't wait to hit the ground running for a program that has a strong tradition. He knows how much football is valued in Loveland.

Bruce likes how Mullins’ coaching ability along with his knowledge of the game and a commitment to the year-round weight room time.

Bruce said Loveland has high standards in its program and Mullins epitomizes those characteristics. Mullins said he's also committed to helping the middle school program and youth levels develop in the district.

Mullins succeeds Brian Damewood, who was the Loveland interim head coach this past season. Damewood was named as former head coach Andy Cruse was named the Miami University tight ends coach in May 2024.

Loveland had a 3-7 record including 3-6 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference this past season. The Tigers finished No. 19 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings.

Loveland has six postseason appearances in program history including winning the 2013 Division II state championship.

Loveland opens the 2025 season against Harrison in August.

