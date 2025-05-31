Lebanon High School softball team wins Division I regional championship

LONDON, Ohio — The Lebanon High School softball team is a regional champion for the sixth time in program history.

Lebanon defeated Grove City 5-3 Saturday afternoon in a Division I regional final at London High School.

Lebanon (26-4) advances to play Lancaster in a state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The winner plays either Massillon Jackson or Centerville in the Division I state final at 4 p.m. June 8.

Lebanon will be of two Greater Cincinnati softball teams in the state Final Four in Akron next week.

Western Brown, which is making its first program appearance in the state tournament, plays Dover in a Division III state semifinal at 10 a.m. June 6 at Firestone Stadium. The winner plays either Holland Springfield or Boardman in the state final at 8 p.m. June 7.

Lebanon has captured 10 district championships and made six trips to the state Final Four as regional champions, most recently as a state semifinalist in 2023.

Lebanon finished as state runners-up in 2012, 2015 and 2017. It was a state semifinalist in 2014.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter