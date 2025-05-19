Lebanon High School softball coach Brian Kindell earns his 500th career win

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon High School softball coach Brian Kindell won his 500th career game Monday night in the Lady Warriors’ victory over visiting Sycamore in a Division I district semifinal. Lebanon won 16-0 in 4.5 innings.

Kindell, who is in his 20th season (21st year including 2020), has a 500-85 record. He is the 24th softball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to earn at least 500 career coaching wins.

Lebanon (23-4 with win), has earned an eight-game win streak. The Lady Warriors advance to play Lakota East (16-10 entering) or West Clermont (17-10 entering) in a district final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Princeton.

Lebanon, which shared the Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship with a 17-1 league record this spring, is No. 6 in the Division I state coaches’ poll.

Kindell has established Lebanon as one of the most consistently successful softball programs in Ohio.

Under Kindell’s leadership, the Lady Warriors have never experienced a losing season, averaging 25 wins per year. The program has captured 10 district championships and made five trips to the state Final Four as regional champions, most recently in 2023. Lebanon also finished as state runners-up in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Kindell was inducted into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association (OHSFCA) Hall of Fame in 2022.

This season, Lebanon is led by standout senior catcher Ella Teubner, a four-time all-state selection and Iowa signee. Teubner is batting .629 with eight home runs and 51 runs batted in entering Monday.

In the circle, junior Sophia Sheidler has been dominant. Sheidler had 221 strikeouts and 16 wins with a 1.95 earned-run average entering Monday.

