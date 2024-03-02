Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Lebanon High School boys basketball team to play in Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational

Eastern Cincinnati Conference program to participate in prestigious weekend
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Philip Lee/WCPO
Lebanon 2026 forward Anthony Thompson is among the star players expected to participate in the Flyin' to the Hoop event next January.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 19:35:28-05

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon High School boys basketball team accepted an invitation Thursday to play in the 2025 Flyin' to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational, according to Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling.

The 22nd annual eventis scheduled for Jan. 17-20, 2025 at Trent Arena in Kettering. Lebanon's opponent will be determined later.

Lebanon participated in the Flyin' to the Hoop most recently in January 2019 after it was selected as an alternate.

This season, Lebanon (13-10), the No. 10 seed, plays No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (16-8) in a Division I district semifinal at 7:45 p.m. March 4 at Centerville. Lebanon upset Clayton Northmont 59-53 Feb. 28.

Lebanon features sophomore 6-foot-7 forward Anthony Thompson, who averages 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds this season.

He has several scholarship offers including the University of Texas, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and Ohio.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Purcell Marian girls basketball team ranked No. 17 nationally by MaxPreps Renovation to Norwood's Shea Stadium is 'very important to the community' Indian Hill School District athletic fieldhouse receives approval to proceed

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.