Lebanon High School boys basketball team to play in Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon High School boys basketball team accepted an invitation Thursday to play in the 2025 Flyin' to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational, according to Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling.

The 22nd annual eventis scheduled for Jan. 17-20, 2025 at Trent Arena in Kettering. Lebanon's opponent will be determined later.

Lebanon participated in the Flyin' to the Hoop most recently in January 2019 after it was selected as an alternate.

This season, Lebanon (13-10), the No. 10 seed, plays No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (16-8) in a Division I district semifinal at 7:45 p.m. March 4 at Centerville. Lebanon upset Clayton Northmont 59-53 Feb. 28.

Lebanon features sophomore 6-foot-7 forward Anthony Thompson, who averages 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds this season.

He has several scholarship offers including the University of Texas, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and Ohio.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter