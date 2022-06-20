Lakota West graduate KK Mathis named the MaxPreps Ohio softball player of the year

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West High School graduate KK Mathis was named this past week as the MaxPreps Ohio high school softball player of the year.

Mathis, a James Madison University signee, was named the Gatorade Ohio player of the year on June 9.

Mathis helped to lead the Firebirds to the Division I state title June 4 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Mathis was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first inning, a double, two runs batted in and four runs scored.

Mathis allowed just two runs on five hits and struck out six batters in the state final. Mathis earned a 22-3 record in the circle, too, this season.

Mathis batted .600 with 10 home runs, 55 runs batted in and 32 runs scored this season. She also hit 16 doubles and six triples with a .673 on-base percentage and 1.325 slugging percentage, according to the Gatorade news release and the Greater Miami Conference statistics.

"James Madison University is getting a great player but more importantly a great person," Lakota West coach Keith Castner said earlier this month.

Lakota West is ranked No. 18 nationally by USA Today and No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps.

Mathis was also named the Greater Miami Conference softball player of the year.

"We've had a lot of great pitchers at Lakota West," Castner said after the state final. "She's in the top. She wants the ball in her hand. She wants to get it done and I can't be more proud of her."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter