Lakota East offensive lineman Austin Siereveld verbally commits to OSU

2023 standout is a four-star recruit
Lakota East High School
Lakota East High School 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld announced his college commitment on Wednesday afternoon in the school gymnasium. He is rated one of Ohio's top football players in the 2023 class.
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 04, 2022
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East High School 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld announced Wednesday afternoon he has given a verbal commitment to play college football at Ohio State University.

Siereveld, who is 6 feet 5 and 330 pounds, considered Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame as his three finalists.

Siereveld, a tackle, is projected to be a center or guard in college, according to Lakota East coach Rick Haynes.

The four-star recruit had several significant college scholarship offers during the recruiting process, including Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State and Purdue, among others.

He is rated Ohio's No. 8 player in the 2023 class by 247 Sports and the nation's No. 26 offensive lineman in his class by the website.

Siereveld was a Division I second-team all-state selection and first-team all-district in 2021. He was a first-team all-Greater Miami Conference selection.

Lakota East opens its season against visiting Centerville on Aug. 19 (7 p.m. kickoff).

The NCAA's early football signing period starts Dec. 15.

