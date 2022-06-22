Lakota East High School names Jill Meiring as its new athletic director

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East High School named Jill Meiring as its new athletic director, according to Lakota East principal Rob Burnside.

"During her tenure at Lakota East, Ms. Meiring has proven that she has a strong understanding of the level of excellence that we strive for at Lakota East," Burnside said.

"She has demonstrated a great love of our student-athletes and has a strong vision for how to both maintain and grow the already widely-recognized high standard for our programs. She is the ideal leader for our future."

Meiring, the Lakota East assistant athletic director the past five years, succeeds Rich Bryant who accepted the Loveland High School district director of student athletics starting Aug. 1.

Meiring said she is grateful for Bryant's leadership within the athletic department and the recommendation for the new opportunity. Meiring wants to carry on with the continuity of excellence in athletics at the school.

Meiring is looking forward to the new school year with enthusiasm for the Division I school in the Greater Miami Conference.

"I'm super excited to take over and keep leading the student-athletes," Meiring said.

Prior to Lakota East, Meiring was an assistant athletic director for three years at St. Ursula Academy where she also coached basketball.

Meiring has also taught physical education and coached basketball at Hamilton High School.

Lakota East has had numerous accomplishments within its athletic department in recent years. The Thunderhawks have had an individual or team state champion since 2014.

