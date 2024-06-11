Watch Now
Lakota East baseball coach Ray Hamilton is leaving the Thunderhawks program

Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer has 593 wins
Journal-News
Ray Hamilton was the Lakota East head baseball coach for 25 years. He has 593 career wins in his hall of fame career.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 11, 2024

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East High School baseball coach Ray Hamilton said Tuesday afternoon it's simply time to depart from coaching duties within the program.

Hamilton, an Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, was the Lakota East head coach for 25 seasons. Lakota East won the 2011 Division I state championship.

"A hall of fame coach who was instrumental in the success of the program," Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring said. "He's definitely going to be missed. He's been a staple of the program for a long time."

Prior to Lakota East, he was the Ross head coach for 11 seasons. He earned several coaching honors including a four-time Greater Miami Conference coach of the year.

Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring wrote on X Monday that the school is seeking applicants for the head baseball coaching position for the 2024-25 school year.

Hamilton, who has 593 career wins, said he spoke with a former longtime Cincinnati-area high school baseball coach earlier this past school year. The two discussed the perspective on being head coaches and the right time for a new chapter in their careers.

“It was time to go,” Hamilton said Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton retired from his teaching position and was rehired in a field maintenance role. Hamilton said he isn’t just sure about the short-term future with that position and baseball. He hopes the next step in coaching becomes clear in a few months.

Hamilton led Lakota East to a 19-10 record this past season. The Thunderhawks were 13-5 in the Greater Miami Conference – second in the conference behind Division I state champion Mason (28-6, 17-1 GMC). Lakota East won two postseason games.

Hamilton said he’s most proud of how the Lakota East student-athletes competed over the years.

“Great people,” said Hamilton. “Just really fortunate.”

