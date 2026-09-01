La Salle High School grad Devin Taylor promoted to Athletics' Triple-A affiliate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — La Salle High School graduate Devin Taylor is one step away from playing in the majors.

Taylor, a 2025 second-round selection of the Athletics, has been promoted to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. He had been playing for the Double-A Midland RockHounds.

Taylor was hitting .323 with 90 hits, 52 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 54 runs batted in and six stolen bases for Midland. He had a .943 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

Las Vegas opens the month of September in El Paso tonight. The regular season schedule goes through Sept. 20.

Taylor, a 2022 La Salle graduate, was a unanimous All-American at Indiana University in 2025. In April 2025, he broke the program’s all-time home run record. He finished his IU career with 54 home runs.

Taylor, 22, hit at least 16 home runs in all three collegiate seasons and had 229 hits in 655 at-bats, according to IU. His batting average went from .315 to .374 from his freshman to junior seasons.

Taylor was recognized as a first-team selection by Perfect Game, Baseball America and the College Baseball Foundation. He was a second-team pick by D1 Baseball and other outlets. He earned eight All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Taylor helped the Hoosiers earn over 100 wins during his IU career. He made three Big Ten tournaments and two NCAA tournaments. Indiana had seven postseason wins during Taylor's time with the program.

Taylor was recognized by every major college baseball outlet following his junior season.

Taylor, who was selected by the Athletics as the No. 48 pick on July 13, 2025, signed with the team for a $2.5 million signing bonus.

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