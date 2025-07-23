La Salle High School graduate Devin Taylor signs with the Athletics

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball Draft second-round selection Devin Taylor, a 2022 La Salle High School graduate, has signed with the Athletics.

Taylor, who was selected by the Athletics as the No. 48 pick on July 13, signed with the team for a $2.5 million signing bonus.

MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis reported Taylor’s signing early Wednesday afternoon. Jeff Gatch, Taylor’s agent, confirmed the signing to WCPO 9 Sports. The slot value with the No. 48 draft spot was $2,031,500.

Taylor is in Mesa, Ariz., and is expected to compete in the Arizona Complex League (ACL).

The 21-year-old Taylor was a unanimous All-American at Indiana this past season. In April, he broke the program’s all-time home run record. He finished his IU career with 54 home runs.

Taylor hit at least 16 home runs in all three seasons and had 229 hits in 655 at-bats, according to IU. His batting average went from .315 to .374 from his freshman to junior seasons.

Taylor was the seventh-highest selected player in IU program history during the summer MLB Draft era (since 1965), according to IU.

Taylor was recognized as a first-team selection by Perfect Game, Baseball America and the College Baseball Foundation. He was a second-team pick by D1 Baseball and other outlets. He earned eight All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Taylor helped the Hoosiers earn over 100 wins during his IU career. He made three Big Ten tournaments and two NCAA tournaments. Indiana had seven postseason wins during Taylor's time with the program.

Taylor was recognized by every major college baseball outlet following his junior season.

University of Cincinnati’s Landyn Vidourek has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vidourek, a former Badin star, was selected in the third round (104th overall pick).

Vidourek is the 52nd player in UC baseball program history to hear his name called in the MLB Draft, according to UC.

Vidourek earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors this past season and contributed in all facets of the game.

