Home plate umpire leaves Padres-Reds game with heat exhaustion after 4th inning

CINCINNATI — Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez has left Monday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds after becoming overheated.

Gonzalez went to the ground at the end of the fourth inning of a hot, humid night in which the temperature was near 90 at the start of the game. Gonzalez had to be helped by the Reds trainers with what the team said was heat exhaustion.

Trainers attended to Gonzalez for several minutes and a cart was brought out on the field, but turned around when Gonzalez was able to get up and slowly walk to the dugout.

The Reds said Gonzalez was treated for elevated blood pressure and dehydration. His blood pressure returned to normal levels and he was resting comfortably, according to the team.

First base umpire DJ Reyburn moved behind the plate and a three-person crew called the rest of the game.

The San Diego Padres would go on to shut out the Cincinnati Reds, winning the game 5-0. Manny Machado had four hits, and Michael King struck out six batters over six innings.