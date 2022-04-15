La Salle 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne announces his commitment to Notre Dame

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne announced Friday he has verbally committed to play football at the University of Notre Dame.

"It's been a long process for Gi'Bran," La Salle football coach Pat McLaughlin said. "I know he's glad to have a home for the next four years. Notre Dame is a great academic and athletic university. I believe Gi'Bran will rise to the challenge and have great success there. I'm very happy for him."

Payne, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds, took campus visits to Notre Dame and the University of Kentucky.

Payne was in communication with Kentucky, Boston College, Toledo, University of Cincinnati, University of Southern California, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Payne signed with Indiana University in December after he had 27 scholarship offers during his initial recruiting process.

He verbally committed to Indiana in late July 2021. He also considered Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Northwestern and Notre Dame among his finalists last summer.

Payne announced March 8 he was granted his release from Indiana University and explored other options.

Payne, a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 27 running back, is ranked Ohio's No. 13 best player overall in the 2022 class by 247 Sports. He helped to lead the Lancers to the Division II state title in 2019.

Payne rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns and caught eight passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2019. As a linebacker, he had 41 tackles (28 solo) including four sacks.

