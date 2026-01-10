Kevin Scholz named Clinton-Massie football coach, pending board of education approval

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — Clinton-Massie named Kevin Scholz as its head football coach Saturday morning, pending Clinton-Massie Local School District Board of Education approval.

"I'm excited and humbled to have the opportunity," Scholz said Saturday afternoon.

Scholz, the son of Oak Hills coach Dan Scholz, succeeds former longtime Clinton-Massie coach Dan McSurley, who announced his retirement from coaching the program at the conclusion of this past season.

"Obviously there has been a ton of success," Scholz said. "Coach McSurley is a hall of fame coach."

McSurley has a 308-92 overall record. He has 288 wins and three state championships (2012, 2013, 2021) at Clinton-Massie. He is in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most coaching wins.

McSurley led Clinton-Massie to a 10-2 record this season including eight consecutive wins from mid-September to the end of October. Clinton-Massie was a Division IV regional quarterfinalist in 2025.

The Clinton-Massie athletic department said Scholz brings an outstanding resume of championship-level success, player development and program leadership to the Falcons, He was most recently at Ridge Point High School (Missouri City, Texas) where he was part of a 6A program in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) that earned a 67-17 record, six district titles, seven postseason appearances and won 10 playoff games including a regional championship appearance.

Scholz was a recruiting coordinator, special teams coordinator and defensive coach. He helped develop 37 players currently on college football rosters including nine Division I athletes. He also earned the 2025 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Recruiting Coordinator of the Year Award.

Scholz, 30, and his family lived in the Houston area and wanted to return to Southwest Ohio. Scholz is a 2013 Oak Hills graduate. He played outside linebacker and defensive line in high school and at Hanover College.

“Beyond the wins and accolades, Coach Scholz is deeply committed to education, culture, and character,” Clinton-Massie athletic director Brian Carey said in a news release. “His coaching philosophy centers on building young people who are mentally, morally, and physically tough, while fostering strong relationships between athletes, families, teachers, and the community.”

Scholz has experience coaching at both the Texas UIL 6A and Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I levels along with a significant background in teaching, leadership and multi-sport involvement.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Scholz and his family to Clinton-Massie and look forward to the future of Falcon Football under his leadership,” Carey said.

Clinton-Massie opens this upcoming season Aug. 21 at Waynesville.

"I'm very excited for him in this new chapter of his life," Dan Scholz said of his son. "I am a very proud father."

Kevin Scholz said his earliest football memories involve being on the sideline as his dad coached.

"He's my hero and my mentor," Kevin said. "I learned football from him."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter