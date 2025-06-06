Oak Hills High School names Dan Scholz as football coach, pending board approval

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School named Dan Scholz on Thursday night as its head football coach, pending board of education approval.

He succeeds Justin Roden, who stepped down from the position Tuesday morning to accept the Fairfield head coaching position. Roden was approved by the Fairfield City School District Board of Education Thursday night.

Scholz returns to Oak Hills for a second stint as the Highlanders’ coach. He will be at the Oak Hills football practice starting Monday.

“With a proven track record of developing competitive teams and a coaching philosophy rooted in discipline, toughness and accountability, Coach Scholz brings the kind of leadership that will elevate our program and inspire our student-athletes on and off the field,” Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said in a statement.

Scholz has 30 years of coaching experience, including head coaching positions and New Richmond (2007-2011) and Oak Hills (2012-2014). He has a 49-32 record as a head coach overall, earning two conference coach of the year awards.

He led New Richmond to a 37-14 record including two Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference championships.

Scholz was most recently an assistant coach at Princeton and helped the Vikings capture back-to-back Greater Miami Conference championships (co-champions in 2024 and outright in 2023).

“Known for his passionate and energetic approach to the game as a head coach and coordinator, he has consistently built programs that are physically tough, mentally resilient, and grounded in strong fundamentals,” Hageman said in a statement. “He strives to build teams that are not only competitive on Friday nights but also show the same integrity in the classroom and community. With our current situation, he represents the steady hand and unwavering leadership to guide our Highlanders to a successful 2025 football season and beyond.”

Hageman said Scholz is committed to building strong bonds with players, parents, staff and the broader community.

“He is excited to begin meeting with players and families, as he looks forward to starting this new chapter with energy and purpose,” Hageman said.

Oak Hills is scheduled to open the season Aug. 22 at Edgewood.

