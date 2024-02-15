'It's truly amazing': Three Milford High School siblings qualify for state diving meet

MILFORD, Ohio — The Eminger family had a joyous drive home from this week's district diving meet in Oxford.

That's because brothers Luke, Patrick and Jacob Eminger qualified for the Division I boys diving state meet Feb. 20 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

The siblings may be the first trio of brothers to ever qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state diving meet in the same season, according to the Milford athletic department.

"It's truly amazing," said Andy Eminger, the siblings' father. "My wife Jan and I are overwhelmed they get the chance to compete one more time together."

Luke, a senior, has qualified for a second time in his career. Last season, he became the first Milford diver to reach the state meet since 1994, according to the school's athletic department.

"I'm excited to be able to go back a second time," Luke said. "It's nice."

Next week, he will be joined by Patrick, a sophomore, and Jacob, a freshman. Patrick was fourth at the district meet (425.50 points), Luke was fifth (422.30) and Jacob was eighth (322.85).

"I started calling them Super Eminger like Super Mario," Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka said. "Everything you want in a student-athlete they truly exemplify."

Luke and Jacob run cross country, and all three brothers run track and field in addition to diving.

"They're phenomenal athletes," Milford diving coach Emma Frye said.

All the siblings have either near or above a 4.0 grade-point average.

"It's very evident their drive and work ethic," Zupka said.

Diving has impacted their lives in a very positive way in high school. An opportunity to compete at the state meet together elevates that significance.

"It's really special because we've pretty much done the same sports over time," Patrick said.

There is more to the siblings, according to Frye. She has coached each of the brothers since junior high school.

Frye receives compliments from others about the siblings in how polite and respectful they are in conversations. The brothers also speak confidently with adults.

"They're just really good kids," Frye said. "They're very encouraging to their teammates. Always looking for ways to lift them up."

That's why Frye and the Milford community can't wait to travel to Canton early next week.

"It's an incredible experience," Frye said. "I know they're very much looking forward to going."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter