'It’s really cool' | Moeller's Matt Ponatoski receives invitation to Elite 11 Finals

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio’s Mr. Football had a week he won’t soon forget.

Moeller 2026 quarterback Matt Ponatoski earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in mid-June. He was also named the Greater Catholic League South division baseball co-player of the year.

If that wasn’t enough, the shortstop was also named Ohio’s No. 1 high school baseball player in his class by Prep Baseball Ohio.

While Greater Cincinnati high school sports fans are able to see Ponatoski excel on the baseball diamondor the football field, his dedication to each sport is a foundation for the recognition.

“They don’t see all the extra work he puts in to be really good at his craft,” Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany said. “He puts in a ton of time.”

After the Moeller baseball team defeated host Vandalia Butler 4-2 on May 17, Ponatoski’s family drove him six hours to arrive in State College, Pa., at 3 a.m. to get prepared for the Elite 11 regional event.

“I actually threw well for windy conditions and lack of sleep,” Ponatoski said Friday afternoon.

On May 19, the four-star quarterback received an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals. The prestigious event is scheduled for June 17-19 at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

“I think he’s going to showcase to everyone why he’s been so good for us,” Bathiany said.

The Elite 11 Finals will feature advanced one-on-one quarterback coaching, intense competition, on-field drills, classroom instruction and holistic development, according to the program’s website.

“To get the call to go compete with the 20 best in the whole USA — it’s really cool,” Ponatoski said. “I want to be in a spot where I can go compete with the best in the country.”

The Elite 11 calls itself the nation’s premier quarterback camp series and competition since it was established in 1999. It will showcase 20 elite quarterbacks from the rising senior class (Class of 2026).

Alumni include NFL quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, CJ Stroud and several others.

Ponatoski is expected to be the first Greater Cincinnati quarterback to participate next month in the Elite 11 Finals since St. Xavier’s Sean Clifford in 2016.

Other local student-athletes who’ve competed since 2010 include Conner quarterback Drew Barker (2013), along with Highlands quarterback Patrick Towles (2011) and Dixie Heights quarterback Zeke Pike (2011).

Ponatoski, who threw for 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns in 2024, said he’s looking forward to the seven-on-seven competition and other opportunities in California.

“I think I’m still pretty I would say raw in my quarterback journey,” Ponatoski said. “I work with 'Coach K' (Moeller quarterbacks coach George Kontsis) here, and honestly I don’t work with too many other people. Just looking forward to going down there and getting some good instruction from some of the best in the country. Seeing what other guys do and picking up on what they have to do.”

Besides the Elite 11 Finals and completing Moeller's baseball season, Ponatoski plans to take at least two college campus visits in the next month. He said he will definitely visit Oregon and Alabama — both of which offered scholarships this month.

“Going to make it to Oregon, going to make it to Alabama for sure,” Ponatoski said. “If time allows, get to maybe another school. After that, I don’t think it’s going to be too much longer after I take those visits to make my decision.”

Ponatoski plans to play baseball and football in college. He is still considering several schools, including Alabama, Oregon, Kentucky and Arkansas.

“Maybe four, five, six schools still,” Ponatosk said. “Not trying to make my decision fast. It’d be great to get it over, but also being very detailed in my thoughts. Just to make sure I make the right decision and find the people I want to be around.”

