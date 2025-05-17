'It's just home' | Michigan's Jordan Marshall hosts youth football camp at Moeller

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There were handshakes, autographs, high-fives and plenty of smiles on a sun-splashed Saturday morning at Moeller High School.

University of Michigan sophomore running back Jordan Marshall, a 2024 Moeller High School graduate, returned to the Gerry Faust Athletic Complex to a festive atmosphere where he reunited with so many people who have been a part of his life growing up in Greater Cincinnati.

The 2023 Ohio Mr. Football recipient hosted the inaugural Jordan Marshall Football Camp presented by Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine along with Montgomery Inn.

“Just coming back and seeing family, friends,” Marshall said. “I got out to the mall yesterday and people are all talking to me and taking pictures. Going out to eat at my favorite spots — Montgomery Inn, The Precinct, Skyline (Chili). Just to come back — it’s just home.”

Dozens of youth football players participated in Saturday’s camp. The Moeller football team, including head coach Bert Bathiany, helped energize the campers with a pep talk, tossing the football, stretching exercises and instruction on the field. Marshall spoke about his faith, mental health and playing for Michigan.

“Being a mentor is a big part of what I want to do,” Marshall said. “Giving back to this community is really important to me. It’s something I’m always going to do every single year.”

Marshall was joined not only by former high school teammates but Michigan teammates Luke Hamilton (offensive lineman) and Stuart Blake (kicker).

“He’s a great teammate,” Hamilton said of Marshall. “He’s very competitive. He wants to bring the best out of everyone he’s around. I think he does a great job of that. They say leaders don’t have to be seniors; they don’t have to be the older guys. I think he steps in the role of a leader too at Michigan. I think he’s just vocal. A leader by show and I think we all kind of follow it.”

Marshall's message to the youth campers at Moeller went beyond the game. He wants to impact others in a positive manner. Moeller has been a vehicle for his efforts.

"Moeller gave me the platform to do a lot of things including this one," Marshall said. "It's just a great feeling to bring the community together."

Marshall, 19, is in the spotlight as Michigan prepares for its season opener against visiting New Mexico on Aug. 30. Last season, he earned his first collegiate start — and earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors — in rushing for 100 yards on 23 carries in the Wolverines’ win over Alabama in late December.

Marshall appeared in five games including three games at running back during his freshman season.

“The bowl game was amazing,” Marshall said. “To have my first big game against Alabama is really special. Just to have that experience is really cool. Going into this upcoming year it’s prepared me because I have to be a leader right away just like I was here my sophomore year I had to lead at a young age. That’s what I want to do at Michigan is the same thing — start leading now and have two or three more years to lead this team to some national championships.”

Marshall is scheduled to return to Ann Arbor in early June with football workouts. The 2022 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year continues to watch Moeller football even during his busy schedule.

Marshall is hopeful Moeller can return to Canton for a Division I state final this season. Moeller was the 2024 state runner-up.

“I got to make two or three games (in 2024),” Marshall said. “I watched almost every (other) game online. It sucks they didn’t when the state championship, but they’ll be back. Coach B (Bert Bathiany) has this place in a really good spot and these kids ready to go.”

